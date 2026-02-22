Sign up
Previous
Photo 5133
3 Squirrels today
Sometimes I have 5 squirrels in the garden. I managed to get a photo of them separately and put them together in a collage. I hope you like it.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
2
2
365
Tags
animals
,
garden
,
squirrels
