3 Squirrels today by rosiekind
Photo 5133

3 Squirrels today

Sometimes I have 5 squirrels in the garden. I managed to get a photo of them separately and put them together in a collage. I hope you like it.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
