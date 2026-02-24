Previous
Bas our lovely cockatoo by rosiekind
Photo 5135

Bas our lovely cockatoo

Bas is such a lovely bird and we love him. Steve has had him for 36 years 6 years longer than he's had me.

Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaws fighting on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
super portrait of Bas
February 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact