Previous
Photo 5135
Bas our lovely cockatoo
Bas is such a lovely bird and we love him. Steve has had him for 36 years 6 years longer than he's had me.
Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaws fighting on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11533
photos
138
followers
46
following
1406% complete
View this month »
5128
5129
5130
5131
5132
5133
5134
5135
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pet
,
cockatoo
,
bas
Linda Godwin
super portrait of Bas
February 24th, 2026
365 Project
