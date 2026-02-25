Previous
Nuthatch by rosiekind
Nuthatch

I went to RSPB Sandy this afternoon where I saw this lovely nuthatch. I only ever see them there so despite the cafe being closed yet again, it wasn’t a wasted journey.

Thank you for all your kind comments and for getting Bas on PP yesterday. It is always very much appreciated.
25th February 2026

Rosie Kind

Sue Cooper ace
That's lovely Rosie. There are some around us but we don't see them very often. Well spotted and captured. Fav.
February 25th, 2026  
