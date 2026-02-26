Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5137
Goldie looking lost
This little goldfinch was sitting on the seed feeder but not doing anything else but just sitting there. I think he was looking a bit lost.
Thank you for getting yesterday's nuthatch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11536
photos
138
followers
46
following
1407% complete
View this month »
5130
5131
5132
5133
5134
5135
5136
5137
Latest from all albums
5131
5132
5133
5134
5135
5136
3820
5137
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th February 2026 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinch
Kitty Hawke
ace
Awww.....he does look lost....and very fluffed up !
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close