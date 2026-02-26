Previous
Goldie looking lost by rosiekind
Photo 5137

Goldie looking lost

This little goldfinch was sitting on the seed feeder but not doing anything else but just sitting there. I think he was looking a bit lost.

Thank you for getting yesterday's nuthatch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Rosie Kind

Kitty Hawke ace
Awww.....he does look lost....and very fluffed up !
February 26th, 2026  
