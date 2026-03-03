Hyacinth

The garden is definitely looking much brighter with different colour hyacinths, daffodils and crocuses. I love spring and the sunshine is beautiful although it’s colder today than yesterday. It makes me feel so much happier and I was thrilled to know that Harry hedgehog came last night. I put his food out covered in a special hedgehog cover and when I checked this morning, his special hedgehog food had all been eaten so I have put more out for tonight.



