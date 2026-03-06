Singing robin

This dear little robin was singing his heart out and I love to hear him. I think the birds are getting ready for mating because I have actually seen 2 in the garden near each other.



Harry hedgehog seems to be coming for his supper now which I'm really pleased about and I fill his bowl up each day.



Thank you for getting yesterday's hyacinth on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.