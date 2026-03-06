Sign up
Previous
Photo 5142
Singing robin
This dear little robin was singing his heart out and I love to hear him. I think the birds are getting ready for mating because I have actually seen 2 in the garden near each other.
Harry hedgehog seems to be coming for his supper now which I'm really pleased about and I fill his bowl up each day.
Thank you for getting yesterday's hyacinth on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
garden
,
robin
