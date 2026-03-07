Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5143
Starling
The birds are regular visitors to my garden and I get through an awful lot of mealworms each day which they love.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11543
photos
139
followers
47
following
1409% complete
View this month »
5137
5138
5139
5140
5141
5142
5143
5144
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th March 2026 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
starling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close