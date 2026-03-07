Previous
Next
Starling by rosiekind
Photo 5143

Starling

The birds are regular visitors to my garden and I get through an awful lot of mealworms each day which they love.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact