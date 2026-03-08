Previous
Dining together by rosiekind
Photo 5144

Dining together

The goldfinches are regular visitors to my feeders and I love to see them. Harry Hedgehog came last night for his supper which I'm pleased about so I will continue to feed him each day.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
