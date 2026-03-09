Previous
Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 5145

Squizzer

Just another photo of this little fellow in our garden. I haven’t had much time for photos today so posted this one.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact