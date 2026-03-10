Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5146
What a beauty
I took this photo when I was in Massai Mara Kenya and it came up as a memory on Amazon photos so thought I would it today. I think it's a type of kingfisher. This was from my first trip in 2019.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11545
photos
139
followers
47
following
1409% complete
View this month »
5139
5140
5141
5142
5143
5144
5145
5146
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kenya
,
kingfisher
,
massai-mara
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close