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Previous
Photo 5149
Tulips
The tulips are now flowering in the garden and it makes me realise how lovely spring is.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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365
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SM-G973F
Taken
15th March 2026 1:46pm
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flowers
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tulips
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