Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5151
Mr and Mrs Chaffinch
They were on the grass beneath the feeders hanging in the tree. The other birds were dropping sunflower hearts and these two were having some of their leftovers.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11551
photos
139
followers
47
following
1411% complete
View this month »
5144
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
5150
5151
Latest from all albums
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
5150
3821
5151
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th March 2026 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
male
,
female
,
chaffinch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close