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Mr and Mrs Chaffinch by rosiekind
Photo 5151

Mr and Mrs Chaffinch

They were on the grass beneath the feeders hanging in the tree. The other birds were dropping sunflower hearts and these two were having some of their leftovers.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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