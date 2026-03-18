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Watching me watching him by rosiekind
Photo 5152

Watching me watching him

I have been to see the kingfishers today and saw both male and female. It was lovely to sit in the hide and watch them as they flew about.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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