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Previous
Photo 5153
Rescue horses
A quick upload tonight as I have been out for most of the day. I walked up to the field opposite the post office to take a quick photo of the horses in the field.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
19th March 2026 2:19pm
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field
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horses
,
village
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rescue
Sue Cooper
ace
Nice to see the rescue horses looking so content.
March 19th, 2026
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