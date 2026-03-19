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Rescue horses by rosiekind
Photo 5153

Rescue horses

A quick upload tonight as I have been out for most of the day. I walked up to the field opposite the post office to take a quick photo of the horses in the field.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Sue Cooper ace
Nice to see the rescue horses looking so content.
March 19th, 2026  
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