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Reflecting by rosiekind
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Reflecting

I saw this heron the other day but thought I would post it today as I have been busy cleaning the house so haven't had a lot of time.

Thank you for getting yesterday's rescue horses on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Corinne C ace
Lovely pic
March 21st, 2026  
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