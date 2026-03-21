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Previous
Photo 5154
Reflecting
I saw this heron the other day but thought I would post it today as I have been busy cleaning the house so haven't had a lot of time.
Thank you for getting yesterday's rescue horses on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
18th March 2026 10:39am
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reflection
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water
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gadespring
Corinne C
ace
Lovely pic
March 21st, 2026
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