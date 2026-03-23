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Previous
Photo 5155
Unexpected
I didn't realise that this plant was flowering until Steve found it under a chair in the conservatory. A really nice surprise.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
22nd March 2026 2:50pm
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plant
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Sarah Bremner
ace
Fabulous flower ... what a lovely surprise.
March 23rd, 2026
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