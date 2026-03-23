Previous
Unexpected by rosiekind
Photo 5155

Unexpected

I didn't realise that this plant was flowering until Steve found it under a chair in the conservatory. A really nice surprise.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Fabulous flower ... what a lovely surprise.
March 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact