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Previous
Photo 5156
All fluffed up
This little male chaffinch looked rather old and probably cold. Poor little bird! However, he did step onto the birdbath to have drink.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd March 2026 7:48am
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bird
,
garden
,
male
,
chaffinch
Mallory
ace
Incredible details captured!
March 24th, 2026
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