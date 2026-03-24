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All fluffed up by rosiekind
Photo 5156

All fluffed up

This little male chaffinch looked rather old and probably cold. Poor little bird! However, he did step onto the birdbath to have drink.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Mallory ace
Incredible details captured!
March 24th, 2026  
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