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So sweet and innocent by rosiekind
Photo 5160

So sweet and innocent

He just sat in the tree looking rather sweet but they can be very greedy and gobble up the food on the bird table. However, even pigeons need to eat.

Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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