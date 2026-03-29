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Previous
Photo 5160
So sweet and innocent
He just sat in the tree looking rather sweet but they can be very greedy and gobble up the food on the bird table. However, even pigeons need to eat.
Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th March 2026 12:52pm
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tree
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bird
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garden
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wood-pigeon
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