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Hello Mr Blackbird by rosiekind
Photo 5161

Hello Mr Blackbird

I am pleased that the blackbirds are visiting my garden again and I actually saw a male and female so I'm hoping they are going to start a family.

Also the male chaffinch visits my birdbath every day now so he's a regular. I can tell it's the same one as he looks rather old and tatty.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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