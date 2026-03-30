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Photo 5161
Hello Mr Blackbird
I am pleased that the blackbirds are visiting my garden again and I actually saw a male and female so I'm hoping they are going to start a family.
Also the male chaffinch visits my birdbath every day now so he's a regular. I can tell it's the same one as he looks rather old and tatty.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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365
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NIKON D500
Taken
30th March 2026 10:59am
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