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Rescue pony by rosiekind
Photo 5168

Rescue pony

I am really sad to hear that the field where the rescue horses are is going to be developed into 50 houses. It’s just horrible to think that these lovely animals will be moved to who knows where and I won’t be able to see them in the field. As it is, 40 houses are going to be built in another part of our village. We don’t want the village to change as it’s really nice as it in. Whoever thought that this is progress must be mad but of course it’s all about making money for someone.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Alli W
That is so sad 😞. We are having the same situation in our village in Worcestershire at the moment. There are planning applications in for over 100 houses. It’s a lovely small sized village currently and soon it will be a big village.
April 7th, 2026  
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