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Dear little robin by rosiekind
Photo 5169

Dear little robin

This lovely robin soon came to life bird table for his breakfast. I spend loads of money on food for all the little birds because I love to see them in my garden.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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