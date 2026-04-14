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Previous
Photo 5169
Dear little robin
This lovely robin soon came to life bird table for his breakfast. I spend loads of money on food for all the little birds because I love to see them in my garden.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th April 2026 9:04am
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bird
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garden
,
robin
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bird-table
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