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Previous
Photo 5174
The goose family
I went up to RSPB headquarters in Sandy this afternoon and I haven't been there for ages. I walked down to the gardens where I saw this lovely family down by the pond.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
24th April 2026 1:41pm
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family
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geese
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goslings
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youngsters
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rspb-sandy
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