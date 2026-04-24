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The goose family by rosiekind
Photo 5174

The goose family

I went up to RSPB headquarters in Sandy this afternoon and I haven't been there for ages. I walked down to the gardens where I saw this lovely family down by the pond.

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24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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