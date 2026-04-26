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Goldfinches by rosiekind
Photo 5176

Goldfinches

They visit every day for their food and I’m happy to be able to feed them their favourite sunflower hearts.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Leonieruth
Pretty birds. I love finches, we have a couple nesting in the holly tree behind our house.
April 27th, 2026  
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