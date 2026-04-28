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Doesn't he look sweet by rosiekind
Photo 5177

Doesn't he look sweet

This is Squizzer just before he jumped down to the nut box on the fence below. I thought he looked really sweet posing like this so just had to post him today.

Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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