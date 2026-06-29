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Thirsty Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 5226

Thirsty Squizzer

Even Squizzer needs to keep hydrated and he decided the bird bath would satisfy his thirst.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So lovely
June 30th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Great capture
June 30th, 2026  
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