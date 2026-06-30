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Previous
Photo 5227
Lovely coal tit
I haven't seen a coal tit in my garden for such a long time that I had to look this one up in my bird book. I realise that I haven't seen the long tailed tits for ages so I wonder what they're up to.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th June 2026 11:24am
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bird
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garden
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bird-bath
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coal-tit
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2026
Junan Heath
ace
Super cute shot
June 30th, 2026
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