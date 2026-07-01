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Collared doves by rosiekind
Photo 5228

Collared doves

I sometimes have 4 of these birds in my garden but when I looked through the kitchen window I only saw 2.

Thank you for getting my previous 2 photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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