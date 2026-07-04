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Isn't he beautiful by rosiekind
Photo 5229

Isn't he beautiful

I am always pleased to see greenfinches in my garden and sometimes have 4 at a time. They are on the endangered list of birds so they are always welcome to come into my garden.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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