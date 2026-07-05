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Mrs Great Tit by rosiekind
Photo 5230

Mrs Great Tit

This is either a female or a young one - I am not sure.. The females do not have a thick black stripe down their chests like the males.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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