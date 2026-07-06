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Enjoying a bath by rosiekind
Photo 5231

Enjoying a bath

These dear little blue tits were enjoying a good splash in the bird bath right outside the kitchen window. I love to see them.

Thank you for getting my greenfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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