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Previous
Photo 5232
woodie
I seem to see Woodie on all my feeders at the moment but I didn't realise that he liked sunflower hearts.
Thank you for getting yesterday's bathing blue tits on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON D500
Taken
5th July 2026 4:48pm
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great-spotted-woodpecker
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