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Photo 5234
Flowers in my garden
I don’t know what these are called but they always look lovely in my garden
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th July 2026 8:57am
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flowers
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garden
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lillies
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