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Geranium by rosiekind
Photo 5235

Geranium

I can see these as I look through my front door. I thought they looked lovely in the sun.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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