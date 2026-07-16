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Photo 5237
Great Tit
This great tit was enjoying some sunflower hearts from the feeder.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th July 2026 12:01pm
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bird
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garden
,
feeder
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great-tit
Merrelyn
ace
Sweet little bird
July 18th, 2026
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