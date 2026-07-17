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Hollyhock by rosiekind
Photo 5237

Hollyhock

This lovely flower is just one growing in my garden. Despite the drought they somehow survive.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Lesley ace
Very beautiful
July 17th, 2026  
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