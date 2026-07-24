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Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 5240

Squizzer


He’s a regular visitor and eats his way through loads of peanuts and I have to fill his box every day but I love to see him and his friends.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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