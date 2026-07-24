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Previous
Photo 5240
Squizzer
He’s a regular visitor and eats his way through loads of peanuts and I have to fill his box every day but I love to see him and his friends.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11644
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th July 2026 5:08pm
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squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
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nut-box
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