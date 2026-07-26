Previous
Cheeky starling by rosiekind
Photo 5241

Cheeky starling

Nothing very exciting but I couldn't help but take a photo of this starling who was busy eating mealworms from one of my feeders outside the kitchen window.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1435% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact