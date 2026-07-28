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Beautiful by rosiekind
Photo 5243

Beautiful

This lovely flower is one of several growing in my conservatory. It always looks beautiful.

Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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gloria jones ace
Neat close up
July 28th, 2026  
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