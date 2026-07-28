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Photo 5243
Beautiful
This lovely flower is one of several growing in my conservatory. It always looks beautiful.
Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
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365
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SM-G973U
Taken
24th July 2026 11:42am
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plant
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conservatory
gloria jones
ace
Neat close up
July 28th, 2026
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