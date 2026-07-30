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Previous
Photo 5244
Rescue horses
I think the horses have been moved from the field opposite the shop due to the drought as there is no grass in the field. I took this photo a few days ago before they disappeared.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th July 2026 1:44pm
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animals
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horses
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village-field
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Hope they have somewhere where there is some green grass
July 30th, 2026
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