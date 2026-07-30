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Rescue horses by rosiekind
Photo 5244

Rescue horses

I think the horses have been moved from the field opposite the shop due to the drought as there is no grass in the field. I took this photo a few days ago before they disappeared.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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carol white ace
A lovely capture. Hope they have somewhere where there is some green grass
July 30th, 2026  
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