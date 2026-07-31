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Collared dove by rosiekind
Photo 5245

Collared dove

I can't believe that we are in the last day of July already. Time seems to rush by! I saw this collared dove in the garden today. His friend was also there but I could only get a photo of one of them.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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