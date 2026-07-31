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Previous
Photo 5245
Collared dove
I can't believe that we are in the last day of July already. Time seems to rush by! I saw this collared dove in the garden today. His friend was also there but I could only get a photo of one of them.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
31st July 2026 12:08pm
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bird
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garden
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collared-dove
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