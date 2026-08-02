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Previous
Photo 5246
Between the lines
Not very exciting but I decided to walk a little way along Wood Lane. I wanted to see whether the brook had any water in it. There was not much water but at least there was some for wildlife.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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365
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NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
2nd August 2026 10:39am
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wood-pigeon
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