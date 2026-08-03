Previous
Cheeky jackdaw by rosiekind
Photo 5247

Cheeky jackdaw

This jackdaw didn’t seem bothered that I took his photo through the kitchen window and he just sat there. As I hadn’t taken any photos I thought I would take him.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact