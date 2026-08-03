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Previous
Photo 5247
Cheeky jackdaw
This jackdaw didn’t seem bothered that I took his photo through the kitchen window and he just sat there. As I hadn’t taken any photos I thought I would take him.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Rosie Kind
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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd August 2026 5:42pm
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Tags
bird
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garden
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jackdaw
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bird-bath
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