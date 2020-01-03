Previous
Best foot forward by rosiekind
Photo 2457

Best foot forward

I have got a mental block on what this little fellow is. Please put me out of my misery and tell me!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Rosie Kind

Pam Knowler ace
So cute marching along. I think he is a Mandarin duck.
January 3rd, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
Well captured Rosie. I love these little chaps ( Mandarin Duck). They just don’t look real.
January 3rd, 2020  
Steve Jacob
What a great find. I've never seen one. fav
January 3rd, 2020  
