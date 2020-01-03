Sign up
Photo 2457
Best foot forward
I have got a mental block on what this little fellow is. Please put me out of my misery and tell me!
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Rosie Kind
Tags
bird
,
danish-camp
Pam Knowler
ace
So cute marching along. I think he is a Mandarin duck.
January 3rd, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
Well captured Rosie. I love these little chaps ( Mandarin Duck). They just don’t look real.
January 3rd, 2020
Steve Jacob
What a great find. I've never seen one. fav
January 3rd, 2020
