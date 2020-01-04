Sign up
Photo 2458
Enjoying his lunch
I didn't realise that chaffinches enjoyed nyjer seed but having watched them lately, I realise that it is not just for goldfinches.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7561
photos
248
followers
54
following
NIKON D500
3rd January 2020 2:05pm
bird
garden
male-chaffinch
nyjer-seed
