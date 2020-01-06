Previous
Sitting on a log by rosiekind
Photo 2460

Sitting on a log

I love the mossy logs at this time of year and I think the robin looks nice with the green moss.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Rosie Kind

Kerry McCarthy ace
Love the composition and colors. Such a cute little bird.
January 6th, 2020  
