Photo 2460
Sitting on a log
I love the mossy logs at this time of year and I think the robin looks nice with the green moss.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7566
photos
248
followers
54
following
673% complete
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
1724
2458
2972
2459
2973
1725
2460
2974
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th January 2020 10:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
rspb-sandy
,
mossy-log
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love the composition and colors. Such a cute little bird.
January 6th, 2020
