Photo 2463
Little Egrets
It's not a wonderful photo but I was pleased to see these 2 egrets together. Perhaps they are pairing up ready for spring? Again this was taken from a long way off through some twigs and cropped to death
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
village
,
lake
,
egrets
