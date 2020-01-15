Signs of spring

I saw this up at RSPB the other day but I don't know what it is. I am having to type this one handed because Bas is sitting on my other hand but fortunately he has just got onto my shoulder so that he can read what I have written! LOL



Last night at our local photography group it was a waste of time because the person running it asked us to bring along our cameras and we could play around with different flashes. However, what he didn't say was bring along your own flash and his wouldn't work on my camera which I must explore. Anyway, after showing my AVs of Kenya, I sat around watching people mucking about and achieving very little. I am not sure that I will bother to go next month. A bit disappointing but I will see when the wildlife speaker is coming to my old Camera Club as I can go as a guest.