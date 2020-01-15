Previous
Signs of spring by rosiekind
Photo 2469

Signs of spring

I saw this up at RSPB the other day but I don't know what it is. I am having to type this one handed because Bas is sitting on my other hand but fortunately he has just got onto my shoulder so that he can read what I have written! LOL

Last night at our local photography group it was a waste of time because the person running it asked us to bring along our cameras and we could play around with different flashes. However, what he didn't say was bring along your own flash and his wouldn't work on my camera which I must explore. Anyway, after showing my AVs of Kenya, I sat around watching people mucking about and achieving very little. I am not sure that I will bother to go next month. A bit disappointing but I will see when the wildlife speaker is coming to my old Camera Club as I can go as a guest.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Corinne ace
lovely close up !
January 15th, 2020  
