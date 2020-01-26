Sign up
Photo 2477
His eyes were bigger than his belly
This old crow got to eat the bread that someone had dropped on the path. It's amazing how much they get into their beaks!
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th January 2020 12:40pm
Tags
bird
,
bread
,
path
,
crow
,
priory-country-park
