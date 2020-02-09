Sign up
Photo 2489
Another great tit
Because I like these little birds too
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7644
photos
246
followers
54
following
681% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th February 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
great-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Mave
Good shot
February 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
