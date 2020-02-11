Sign up
Photo 2492
Daffodils in the sunshine
I have had to pick some of these as they have been blown over by the wind but they do make a nice display indoors.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th February 2020 11:21am
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
plants
,
garden
Diana
ace
Great shot and beautiful light.
February 11th, 2020
